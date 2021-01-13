Mexico to use trade deal to make sure workers get vaccine

(AP) -Mexico says it will invoke the labor section of the free trade agreement signed with the United States last year to pressure for its workers in the U.S. to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their immigration status.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday that it’s “an established right that the worker must not be exposed to infection.”

He says the exclusion of any Mexican workers from vaccination programs would be considered a violation of the trade agreement.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited Washington in July to sign the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

