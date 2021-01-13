Advertisement

Nebraska man sentenced for letting more than 200 cattle die

Aaron Ogren sentenced to prison(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) - A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison after more than 200 cattle he was supposed to be caring for died.

Aaron E. Ogren, 31, of Exeter, was sentenced Tuesday on seven charges. He initially faced 43 charges after Fillmore County sheriff’s deputies found the dead cattle last April on property near Exeter.

Prosecutors said Ogren also sold cattle he didn’t own, The York News-Times reported.

A horse also died on the property and more livestock died later because they were in such poor condition when they were removed from the farm, authorities said.

The court found that Ogren has “no ability to pay restitution.”

Ogren has also been charged with one count of theft by deception in York County.

