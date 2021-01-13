Nebraska safeties Williams, Dismuke to return in 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke both plan to return for the 2021 seasons. Both Williams and Dismuke made announcements on Twitter on Wednesday with highlight videos and a brief caption. The Blackshirt pair gives Nebraska’s defense a physical presence while keeping experience in the secondary.
Hard-hitting #Huskers safety is coming back for the 2021 season https://t.co/OaMkAYwAxC— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 13, 2021
Williams recorded a career-high 51 tackles during the 2020 season. Dismuke had 47 stops while starting all 8 games. The senior from California has started 20 consecutive games at Nebraska.
I'm coming back ☠️#thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/eUfA0c98Ok— King Quel (@HussleInSilence) January 13, 2021
Earlier this month, veteran linebacker JoJo Domann announced his plan to come back next season. Also, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he’d return for 2021.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.