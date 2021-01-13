Nebraska safeties Williams, Dismuke to return in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke both plan to return for the 2021 seasons. Both Williams and Dismuke made announcements on Twitter on Wednesday with highlight videos and a brief caption. The Blackshirt pair gives Nebraska’s defense a physical presence while keeping experience in the secondary.

Hard-hitting #Huskers safety is coming back for the 2021 season https://t.co/OaMkAYwAxC — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 13, 2021

Williams recorded a career-high 51 tackles during the 2020 season. Dismuke had 47 stops while starting all 8 games. The senior from California has started 20 consecutive games at Nebraska.

Earlier this month, veteran linebacker JoJo Domann announced his plan to come back next season. Also, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he’d return for 2021.

