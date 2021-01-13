Advertisement

Nebraska safeties Williams, Dismuke to return in 2021

Deontai Williams posing. (Source: KOLN)
Deontai Williams posing. (Source: KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke both plan to return for the 2021 seasons. Both Williams and Dismuke made announcements on Twitter on Wednesday with highlight videos and a brief caption. The Blackshirt pair gives Nebraska’s defense a physical presence while keeping experience in the secondary.

Williams recorded a career-high 51 tackles during the 2020 season. Dismuke had 47 stops while starting all 8 games. The senior from California has started 20 consecutive games at Nebraska.

Earlier this month, veteran linebacker JoJo Domann announced his plan to come back next season. Also, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he’d return for 2021.

