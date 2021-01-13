Advertisement

Nebraska Wesleyan picked 2nd in ARC Preseason Poll

Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.
Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team is picked 2nd in the American Rivers Conference preseason poll. The Prairiewolves are coming off a 25-win season, but graduated each starter from last season’s team.

NWU received 54 votes in the poll and two ballots picked the Prairiewolves to win the conference. Nebraska Wesleyan has claimed the last four ARC men’s basketball championships.

Dale Wellman’s team is scheduled to open the 2021 season on January 20th at Snyder Arena. NWU hosts Buena Vista at 5:30 p.m. in Lincoln.

