Suspect flees from traffic stop, abandons vehicle near 14th and Superior

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police said a driver fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Wednesday, leading to a search after the suspect abandoned the vehicle in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said the officer tried to make the stop around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.

However, the driver sped away from the officer, exited I-80, and abandoned his vehicle near 14th and Superior streets.

The pursuit was terminated after the driver left the interstate.

LPD said officers searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.