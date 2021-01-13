Thursday Forecast: Crankin’ Up the Wind Machine...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very nice January weather the past few days, big changes will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday as a potent storm system will bring a lot of wind, colder temperatures, and some light rain and snow showers to the area.

High Wind Warnings, High Wind Watches, and Wind Advisories are posted across much of the state and into northern Kansas for Wednesday night and into the day on Friday as northwest winds will really headline the forecast for the next few days with potential wind gusts reaching as high as 60+ MPH at times for parts of the state.

High Wind Watch and Warning late tonight through at Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible Thursday and Friday (1011 Weather Team)

Winds are expected to increase across the state Wednesday night as a cold front races across the state and then through Thursday and into Friday, most of us we’ll be dealing with the very strong northwest winds.

Very strong northwest winds are expected through most of Thursday with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 MPH or more for some locations. (KOLN)

As this system skirts through the area, areas of rain are expected Wednesday night into early on Thursday across northern and eastern parts of the state. Precipitation shouldn’t be heavy and should mainly be liquid, though some snowflakes could mix in. Areas of light snow are then expected to wrap around into the area Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Light snowfall accumulations are possible for northern, northeastern, and eastern parts of the state - including Lincoln, where a trace to one inch of snow is possible.

Areas of light rain are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with areas of light snow then possible late Thursday into Friday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday, but still above average with actual temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of the state. With the very strong winds though, it will feel much colder throughout the day. Friday will be colder with highs for most of us in the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s.

Cooler weather is forecast for Thursday with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s - though it feel much colder with very strong northwest winds through the day on Thursday. (KOLN)

Cold temperatures and areas of light snow are expected for Friday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 40s across the state. Again, it will feel much colder with very strong winds expected. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.