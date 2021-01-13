Mild Temperatures Wednesday Afternoon. Colder and windy for Thursday and Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be more mid to high level clouds across Nebraska Wednesday, but temperatures will still be mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly sunny and continued mild for Wednesday (1011 Weather Team)

One more mild afternoon across Nebraska (1011 Weather Team)

A fast moving, strong cold front will begin to move across Nebraska triggering a few scattered rain showers possibly mixed with snow after midnight into Thursday morning. Thursday will be cool and very windy. Highs will be in the lower 40s, which may occur early in the day with steadier temperatures in the 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds in the Lincoln area could gust up to 50 or even 55 mph. Potential wind gusts around 60 mph will be possible in central and western Nebraska. The windy conditions will continue on Friday and it will be colder with a few scattered snow showers or flurries through out the day. Highs in the lower 30s Friday afternoon.

High Wind Watch and Warning late tonight through at Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible Thursday and Friday (1011 Weather Team)

It will not be as windy on Saturday and we should see seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer and partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy.

After the windy, colder conditions on Thursday and Friday, above average temperatures return for next week. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.