Mild Temperatures Wednesday Afternoon. Colder and windy for Thursday and Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be more mid to high level clouds across Nebraska Wednesday, but temperatures will still be mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.
A fast moving, strong cold front will begin to move across Nebraska triggering a few scattered rain showers possibly mixed with snow after midnight into Thursday morning. Thursday will be cool and very windy. Highs will be in the lower 40s, which may occur early in the day with steadier temperatures in the 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds in the Lincoln area could gust up to 50 or even 55 mph. Potential wind gusts around 60 mph will be possible in central and western Nebraska. The windy conditions will continue on Friday and it will be colder with a few scattered snow showers or flurries through out the day. Highs in the lower 30s Friday afternoon.
It will not be as windy on Saturday and we should see seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer and partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy.
