Burroughs wrestles in Lincoln, falls to David Taylor

On Wednesday night, Jordan Burroughs lost to David Taylor at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a highly anticipated match, Jordan Burroughs fell to David Taylor as the two squared off in the ballroom at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. Taylor jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Burroughs roared back to tie it at four. It ended 4-4, however Taylor won by criteria.

