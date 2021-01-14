Burroughs wrestles in Lincoln, falls to David Taylor
On Wednesday night, Jordan Burroughs lost to David Taylor at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a highly anticipated match, Jordan Burroughs fell to David Taylor as the two squared off in the ballroom at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln. Taylor jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Burroughs roared back to tie it at four. It ended 4-4, however Taylor won by criteria.
