FBI Omaha sets up command post to monitor for emerging threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha Field Office has established a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state partners on potential threats.

At this point in time, the FBI says it has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area.

FBI Omaha said its are working together with law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public. In a press release, FBI Omaha said it is focused on “identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally.”

Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel says, “Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region.”

FBI Omaha is asking for the public’s help to protect our communities and the rights of peaceful protesters.

We are urging people to call FBI Omaha at 402-498-8688 regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. Or you can submit a tip on-line at tips.fbi.gov. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

