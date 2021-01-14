Impeachment vote: What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second time in 13 months, all of Nebraska’s congressmen voted no on impeachment.

10/11 NOW talked with their teams in Washington.

The impeachment vote is something a local political science professor said is significant for many reasons.

One has to do with the fact there have only been four impeachments, two of which were Donald Trump.

The vote, was very different from what we saw last January.

“You had ten republicans vote to impeach, so it was a bipartisan process in that sense,” said NE Wesleyan political science chair, Kelly Clancy.

Just because President-elect Joe Biden will take office next week, does not mean that impeachment process stops. It will be up to the Senate.

And if impeached, that could change things for Trump’s future.

“It could bar the president from running for office again in 2024, it could mean that he no longer receives a salary, no longer receives travel money for the rest of his life,” said Clancy.

By the time it reaches the Senate, Clancy said the two senators from Georgia will be confirmed.

“There will be 50 democratic votes to impeach, and what you’re left with is needing 17 more to overcome a filibuster,” said Clancy.

All three Nebraska congressmen voted against impeachment.

Congressman Fortenberry did condemn the president’s actions. He said his speech emboldened the violent rioters, but said it’s not the time to deepen our country’s division. In a statement to 10/11 NOW he said in part, “If we use the blunt instrument of impeachment, we will punish the president but deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence”.

Congressman Don Bacon released a similar statement: “The decision by the speaker to impeach a week prior to the inauguration will only exacerbate the divide we have and further inflame the passions. We need to put cold water on the fire, not more fuel”.

The soonest Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell would start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday.

