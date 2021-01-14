Liquor store hosting bourbon raffle, benefits Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local liquor store is using this month to help raise food donations for the food bank. This isn’t the first year they’re doing it, but they say this year might be the most important because of the pandemic.

Bourbon is a hot commodity at Meier’s Cork n’ Bottle and specifically Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. They get a limited quantity and such a high demand, so they came up with their Pappy “Can” Winkle food drive. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Bottles of alcohol line the walls at Meier’s Cork n’ Bottle, but this time of year there’s also cans of food.

“For every can of food, every nonperishable that you bring in you get your name entered for a chance to purchase one of the bottles that we have,” said Joe Delp, Manager at Meier’s Cork n’ Bottle.

They picked the month of January because the need for food doesn’t stop once the holidays are over.

“Donations and people’s willingness to help doesn’t stop but it slows way down,” said Delp. “(During) Holiday’s everyone is feeling charitable and giving and January it just kind of comes to a stop.”

There are 12 different prize options, and the manager said it’s attracting people from Scottsbluff to Omaha.

“We had a gentleman in this past weekend from Omaha who had 1,700 food items,” said Delp. “It’s so cool that they drove all the way here just to partake.”

It’s not even the midway point of the month, and they’ve gathered 6,000 food items. Donations are accepted anytime the store is open.

