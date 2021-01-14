Man standing in street threatens tow truck driver with large kitchen knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say threatened a tow truck driver with a large kitchen knife.

Around 12:49 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to an area of 11th and G Streets for a report of a weapons violation in progress.

LPD said a tow truck driver reported that he was driving in that area and saw a man, identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Buras standing in the middle of the street.

Officers said when Buras saw the tow truck driver, he sprinted towards him with a large kitchen knife in his hand, screaming.

The tow truck driver told police he feared that he could be injured or killed because Buras pointed the blade of the knife like he was going to stab someone.

Officers said they located Buras near 11th and H Streets, where a large kitchen knife was near him.

LPD said Buras appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

