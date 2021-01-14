Advertisement

Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine

(Madison Pitsch)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska plans to expand the next phase of its coronavirus vaccine campaign to include everyone 65 and older.

Previously, the state had planned to vaccinate people 75 and older during the next phase, but the federal guidance on who should be vaccinated next changed this week.

That phase also includes essential workers who cannot work from home.

In most parts of Nebraska the next phase of vaccinations is expected to begin in early February.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp cautioned that expanding the group that is eligible for the vaccine means it will take longer to get through that next phase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

