Nebraska Gov. Ricketts criticizes impeachment of Trump

President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
President Trump and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts(AP / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is criticizing the decision to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, saying it “serves no good purpose” and will further divide the nation.

Ricketts, a fellow Republican and Trump supporter, says the president’s time in office is nearly over after his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in November.

He says the country should be focused on healing and ensuring a smooth transition of power.

The U.S. House impeached Trump  for inciting an insurrection after the deadly mob siege at the U.S. Capitol. Pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol after the president called on them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

