Advertisement

Police arrest man following threat made at Grand Island school

Barr Middle School lockout is over.
Severino Roque
Severino Roque(Hall County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Students, teachers and staff at Grand Island’s Barr Middle School were put on lockout Thursday morning for an hour and 15 minutes. Grand Island Public Schools lifted the lockout around11 a.m. after Grand Island police arrested the father of a student in connection with a threat.

Grand Island police said Severino Roque was unhappy with school administration when he made the threat.

There was no information Thursday morning about the specific nature of the threat.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Nebraska National Guard sending 230 personnel to Washington D.C.
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire

Latest News

We spoke to members of the community after living in a pandemic a year later.
NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19
Suspended social media accounts not a First Amendment issue.
Suspended social media accounts not a First Amendment issue
Suspended social media accounts not a First Amendment issue.
Suspended social media accounts not a First Amendment issue.
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Lincoln has one more COVID-19 death