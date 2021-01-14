Police arrest man following threat made at Grand Island school

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Students, teachers and staff at Grand Island’s Barr Middle School were put on lockout Thursday morning for an hour and 15 minutes. Grand Island Public Schools lifted the lockout around11 a.m. after Grand Island police arrested the father of a student in connection with a threat.

Grand Island police said Severino Roque was unhappy with school administration when he made the threat.

There was no information Thursday morning about the specific nature of the threat.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.