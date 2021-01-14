Advertisement

Senator proposes state takeover of K-12 school funding

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that's likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they'll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state's political districts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(AP) - A Nebraska lawmaker is proposing a state takeover of K-12 public education funding as a way to lower property taxes.

Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, introduced a constitutional amendment that would require state government to pay for local schools. Currently, public schools are financed through a combination of state aid and local property taxes.

Briese says rising property taxes are driven by the state’s unwillingness to adequately fund schools. His proposal would place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot, where voters would decide whether to approve it.

The measure could face an uphill battle in the Legislature because of the cost to the state.

