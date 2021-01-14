Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a woman who was shoplifting from a Super Saver ran from police, got into a car at a nearby restaurant and tried speeding away before being arrested. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on drug charges.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Super Saver off of Cornhusker Highway and 27th Street, for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

LPD said responding officers saw a woman, identified as 28-year-old Whitney Anderson, running from the scene. According to police, officers ordered her to stop but she continued running away.

Officers said they chased after her and radioed for assistance as she ran to the parking lot of Taco Bell on 27th Street, and got into a car.

LPD said the car tried leaving the scene, but an officer managed to stop the car before it left the parking lot.

According to police, Anderson shoplifted $218 worth of merchandise from Super Saver.

Offices made contact with the driver of the car, identified as 30-year-old Dalton Faust, who police said had a suspended driver’s license.

Because of Faust’s license status, the car was towed. Officers said while they were towing the car, they located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, 2.5 Alprazolam pills, and 0.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers cited and lodged Anderson for Theft and Obstruction of a Police Officer.

Faust is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, driving during license suspension charges, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

