Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Perrion D. Bluford
Perrion D. Bluford(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old on drug charges who they say was also involved in a hit and run involving a stolen car last month.

On December 13th, LPD said around 5:25 p.m. officers were looking into a crash where 19-year-old Perrion Bluford was the driver of one of the cars.

LPD said officers learned Bluford had a suspended license and the car had been reported stolen out of Omaha. While officers were gathering this information, LPD said Bluford ran away from the scene and officers were unable to locate him.

On Wednesday around 11 a.m., investigators served a search warrant at a home on 7th and Sumner Streets as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving Bluford.

LPD said investigators found 70 MDMA pills, 3.2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded 28mm semi-automatic pistol with ammunition, packaging and digital scales, as well as more than $8,000 in cash in Bluford’s bedroom.

Bluford was arrested and is facing charges for theft by receiving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and careless driving.

According to police, investigators are currently following up on the search warrant, and additional narcotics and firearms charges are expected.

