Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions possible into Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska as we head into the day on Friday as light snow and very strong winds will lead to whiteout conditions at times across the area.

For Lincoln and Lancaster County, Blizzard Warnings run from 12 AM on Friday to 6 PM on Friday. Wind gusts could reach 60 MPH or more during this time. When we combine winds that strong with even light snow, it could lead to difficult to near impossible travel conditions across these areas.

Areas of light to perhaps at times moderate snow are expected mainly through the morning hours across eastern Nebraska. Some lingering snow is possible into the afternoon, but as the storm system begins to pull away from the area, snow showers should taper off as we head into the afternoon. Even after snow is done falling, we could still see some areas of blowing snow because of the strong winds.

Strong winds are expected across most of the state through most of the day on Friday with top end wind gusts possibly reaching near 70 MPH. Winds should begin to decrease as we head into Friday evening, though they still will be a bit breezy.

Total snowfall accumulations aren’t expected to be all that heavy with a trace to 2″ possible in Lincoln and 1″ to 3″ across most of the far eastern parts of the state.

With all the wind, snowfall will be difficult to measure, so while we may “get” around an inch or so in Lincoln, we may not “see” an inch or so due to the blowing snow.

Temperatures will be colder on Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s for most of the state, but when we factor in the very strong winds it will feel much colder with afternoon wind chills in the teens and 20s for most.

