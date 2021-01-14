Windy and Colder Thursday. Snow Possible Thursday night and Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front has moved through Nebraska and its wake windy and colder temperatures are expected. Official high temperatures have already occurred earlier Thursday, Afternoon temperatures will be somewhat steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind will continue 25 to 35 mp with gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

Cloudy skies tonight with snow possible late tonight into Friday morning. At this time the Lincoln area could see around and inch of snow. It will continue to be windy tonight and Friday. Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times late tonight and continuing on Friday. It will be colder on Friday with the highs only in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 50 to 60 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Lincoln area Thursday and Thursday evening. A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect at midnight and continue until 6 pm Friday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible on Friday.

Not as windy on Saturday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures around the average. Highs will be in the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs around 40 and partly cloudy.

Monday will be in the mid 40s and partly sunny. A slight cool down for Tuesday with the high around 40 with a few scattered clouds. Milder again on Wednesday with the afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

