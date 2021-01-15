Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts to attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

Governor Ricketts addresses Western Nebraska issues during Zoom tour across the state.
Governor Ricketts addresses Western Nebraska issues during Zoom tour across the state.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said he’s planning on attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Gov. Ricketts said he has talked to Biden’s transition team and they briefed him on the president-elect’s proposals for coronavirus relief. On his phone call, the republican governor encouraged the Biden administration to develop good relationships with the governors.

“The governors are the ones who do the state management for the local execution...It’s important for the Biden administration to develop good relationships with the governors as we work to get out of this pandemic to eradicate the virus in our communities,” Ricketts said.

