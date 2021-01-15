Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A decent weekend will take shape in the Capital City, and if you’re looking for something to keep you busy, Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will have you covered.

MLK/FBI

MLK/FBI is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, utilizing a trove of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and unsealed by the National Archives, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. MLK/FBI can be seen January 15-28.

Friday, Monday-Thursday 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2:30, 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Tickets less $10

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series presents Juli Burney

A multiple award-winning teacher, humorist and author, Juli has headlined clubs across the country. One of Nebraska’s favorite comics, she has filmed for Showtime and HBO, along with making numerous guest appearances on radio and television programs. Don’t miss one of the funniest ladies in comedy with her unique style that is sure to have you laughing nonstop.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Tickets $10

Lied Learning Online: Master Classes at the Lied: Dialects Master Class with Sasha Dobson

This Zoom master class for students ages 11-18 will be an introduction to learning accents, led by Lied Center teaching artist Sasha Dobson. Students will be introduced to the generalized sound of 3 different dialects: Irish, French, and Australian. This course will give students the tools to learn dialects deeply and properly, rather than mimicking, help them discover and develop how different sounds are created phonetically, learn the origins of each accent, build self-confidence, and work collaboratively with fellow actors. No preparation required –just a willingness to learn and try something new! Participants will need a computer or tablet with a front-facing camera and microphone.

Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.; Free

Noyes Gallery Art Opening Live Streaming

Join Julia Noyes for gallery opening with the artists. The gallery presents up to 125 artist each month showing original artwork, clothing, and gifts. The artists hosting the show for the evening will share their work during the live streaming event. Purchases may be made by calling the gallery at 402-475-1061.

Friday 7 p.m.; Free

2021 Nebraska Deer & Game Expo

The 2021 Nebraska Deer and Game Expo is coming to the Lancaster Event Center January 15-16-17, 2021. An outdoors expo full of everything you would expect and more; including a Big Buck Contest, 3D Archery Shoot, outfitters, manufacturers, suppliers, media and more! Be sure to connect with us on our website to stay on top of our exhibitor list and additional info. Big game, small game, and everything in between. You won’t want to miss this Show!

Friday-Sunday; $12 Adults, $5 ages 6-15, Free for ages 5 & under

