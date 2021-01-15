HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs. Jan. 14)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Thursday, January 14. By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Ainsworth 60, O’Neill 57

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Riverside 42

Bayard 76, Sioux County 30

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42

College View Academy 56, Hampton 31

Cross County 67, Twin River 61

Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40

Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47

Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38

Hi-Line 63, Alma 46

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34

Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56

Milford 68, Raymond Central 43

Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45

Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19

Platteview 75, Seward 49

Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46

Shelton 47, Centura 46

Spalding Academy 63, Nebraska Christian 62

St. Mary’s 68, Summerland 27

Stanton 61, Plainview 38

Sutton 55, Wood River 47

Wallace 71, South Platte 47

MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

Division A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Parkview Christian 42, Freeman 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Christian Academy, ppd.

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Alma 66, Hi-Line 25

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46

Battle Creek 44, Lutheran High Northeast 33

Blair 55, Plattsmouth 22

Bridgeport 75, Leyton 15

Broken Bow 67, Kearney Catholic 49

Cody-Kilgore 51, Hay Springs 46

Dundy County-Stratton 46, Medicine Valley 40

Elm Creek 47, Axtell 45

Fairbury 45, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Fillmore Central 59, Heartland 21

Fullerton 65, Palmer 30

Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17

Guardian Angels 65, Archbishop Bergan 37

Hampton 48, College View Academy 18

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Minden 22

High Plains Community 39, Nebraska Lutheran 16

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln High 51

Mead 57, Boys Town 20

Mitchell 35, Torrington, Wyo. 31

Nebraska Christian 61, Spalding Academy 16

North Central 51, West Holt 30

O’Neill 52, Ainsworth 32

Omaha Christian Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 15

Omaha Gross Catholic 53, Omaha Mercy 23

Omaha North 50, Omaha South 45

Ord 51, Burwell 27

Osceola 45, Friend 24

Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18

Ravenna 56, Central City 34

Shelton 44, Centura 34

South Platte 63, Wallace 29

Stanton 37, Plainview 24

Summerland 55, St. Mary’s 35

Weeping Water 40, Fort Calhoun 34

West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9

Wood River 59, Sutton 47

MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

Division A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Johnson-Brock 27

Division B(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Palmyra 50

Southern 58, Pawnee City 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Raymond Central vs. Milford, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

