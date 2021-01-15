Advertisement

Husker Women’s Basketball Tuesday tip moved to 3 P.M.

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will tip-off at 3 p.m. (CT), after the Big Ten Network requested an adjustment from the original tip time.

The game was originally set as a 7 p.m. (CT) tip when the network announced its TV designations last week, but BTN made three changes to its women’s television schedule for next week.

Nebraska’s upcoming game against No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday (Jan. 16) at Pinnacle Bank Arena holds its original tip time of 4 p.m. (CT) and will also be televised live by the Big Ten Network.

Monday, January 18 - Michigan State at Michigan - 1:30 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

Tuesday, January 19 - Minnesota at Nebraska – 3 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

Thursday, January 21 - Michigan at Ohio State – 2 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
A reminder of what official Lincoln Police cruisers look like.
LPD warns of car impersonating police officer

Latest News

Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Slightly warmer weather is expected on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 30s to near 50°.
Saturday Forecast: Not as cold and not as windy!
The Lancaster Event Center is calling on hunters and outdoors lovers to enjoy the first expo of...
Lancaster Event Center kicks off 2021 season with expo
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday. Jan. 15)
State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills
State Senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills