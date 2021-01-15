Husker Women’s Basketball Tuesday tip moved to 3 P.M.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 19 will tip-off at 3 p.m. (CT), after the Big Ten Network requested an adjustment from the original tip time.

The game was originally set as a 7 p.m. (CT) tip when the network announced its TV designations last week, but BTN made three changes to its women’s television schedule for next week.

Nebraska’s upcoming game against No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday (Jan. 16) at Pinnacle Bank Arena holds its original tip time of 4 p.m. (CT) and will also be televised live by the Big Ten Network.

Monday, January 18 - Michigan State at Michigan - 1:30 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

Tuesday, January 19 - Minnesota at Nebraska – 3 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

Thursday, January 21 - Michigan at Ohio State – 2 p.m. (CT) - Big Ten Network

