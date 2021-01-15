Advertisement

Lincoln crews patrol streets during blizzard conditions

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has deployed 20 crews to patrol streets around the Capital City as high winds and snow decreases visibility and creates poor road conditions.

Lincoln Police said there have been 10 accidents reported since midnight and no injuries. One of those was a rollover at Highway 77 and I-80 but no one was injured.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported six traffic accidents: two minor injury accidents, property damage accident and three vehicles in the ditch.

The City of Lincoln said road crews have been applying salt that has been pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, along with school and bus routes. Additional crews are standing by for plowing and cleanup once snow has tapered off.

Drivers should expect slick conditions and delays. Travel may be difficult to impossible due to near-zero visibility, the city said in a release.

During blizzard conditions, road treatment can become ineffective, the city said. Services other than emergency response could also be temporarily suspended if visibility becomes an issue for crews.

