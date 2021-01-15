Lincoln marathon being planned as in-person event with virtual option

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Registration for the 44th annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon opens Friday for runners who paid for last year’s cancelled event. The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 2, and it is being planned as an in-person event, with a virtual option.

The Lincoln Track Club announced that paid registrants from the 2020 Lincoln Marathon/Half Marathon will receive a discount on entry fees and will be notified of early registration, opening at noon on Jan. 15 – Jan. 31 at 6:00 p.m. General registration will open on Feb. 1.

LTC said there will be a cap on registrations this year to accommodate COVID-19 related health and safety requirements. Runners will be required to wear a mask before and after the race. There will be an extended start chute for social distancing purposes and limited water stops. A virtual option has been added for those who want to challenge themselves but aren’t comfortable competing in person due to health considerations.

Race organizers said they are monitoring the changing COVID-19 situation and will release more details on the event in the coming weeks and months.

Learn more at LincolnMarathon.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.