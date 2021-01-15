Advertisement

Lincoln streets are wet, some completely covered with blowing snow

84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.(Lincoln Traffic Cameras)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fifty-one Lincoln city and contractor crews continue plowing and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Services other than emergency response may be temporarily suspended in the event that visibility becomes too poor for vehicle operators to safely perform their duties. Treatment strategies can be rendered ineffective during blizzard conditions. Additional resources are standing by for post-storm plowing and cleanup.

National Weather Service: A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and winds up to 60 mph are possible.

Weather conditions: Light snow and windy

Street conditions: Crews report streets varying from wet with slush to completely covered with blowing snow. Drivers should expect slick conditions and delays. Travel may be difficult or impossible due to decreased visibility.

StarTran: Buses are running on schedule. Some routes could experience 5 to 10 minute delays depending on street conditions.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

