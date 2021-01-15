Advertisement

LPD: Group knocked on door, assaulted homeowners

(Station)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a group knocked on a door in the middle of the night, after it was answered they stormed in and assaulted the homeowners.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, police were called to an area of 19th and Knox Streets for a report of an assault.

LPD said responding officers spoke with two men, a 41-year-old and a 36-year-old, who said they heard a knock on their door around 3 a.m.

According to police, when they opened the door, three men charged through and began assaulting them. LPD said the men reported losing consciousness and when they woke up, they said the keys to their car, along with a phone was missing.

LPD said both men had injuries on their faces.

The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

