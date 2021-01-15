Advertisement

LPD warns of car impersonating police officer

Caption
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning drivers about a car that’s driving erratically and harassing drivers with the word ‘police’ on the side.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, a police supervisor received a call from a citizen reporting that a police cruiser was driving erratically around 35th and A Streets earlier that week on Friday, January 8 around midnight.

LPD said the caller described the cruiser as a white and black van with the word ‘police’ on the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was flashing its high beams, revving the engine and tailgating.

LPD said investigators were able to determine that this was not a law enforcement vehicle and there may be more people who have had a similar experience with this vehicle in Lincoln.

Investigators said if you have experienced an incident like this, or do experience an incident with this vehicle, please call 911 to verify that vehicle is in fact an LPD officer.

If you are concerned and cannot call 911, LPD said you may drive to a lighted public area to pull over.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
Perrion D. Bluford
Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Latest News

Police say Severino Roque threatened to kill a Grand Island middle school principal.
Police: Grand Island man threatened to kill Barr principal
Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December
84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
Lincoln streets are wet, some completely covered with blowing snow