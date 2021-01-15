Advertisement

LPS cancels classes Friday due to winter weather

Lincoln Public Schools Closed 1/15/2021
Lincoln Public Schools Closed 1/15/2021(LPS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has canceled classes Friday due to blizzard-like conditions.

The district released the following statement:

There will be no classes or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, due to blizzard conditions. Today is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.

A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.

Lincoln joins a growing list of schools to close Friday. You can find the full list here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
Perrion D. Bluford
Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Latest News

Police say Severino Roque threatened to kill a Grand Island middle school principal.
Police: Grand Island man threatened to kill Barr principal
Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December
84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
Lincoln streets are wet, some completely covered with blowing snow