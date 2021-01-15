LPS cancels classes Friday due to winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has canceled classes Friday due to blizzard-like conditions.

The district released the following statement:

There will be no classes or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, due to blizzard conditions. Today is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.

A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.

