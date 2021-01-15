LSO: Man hospitalized following hunting accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is recovering following a hunting accident on Thursday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 p.m. in the area of 176th and Havelock in northeastern Lancaster County.

Deputies said two men, a 41-year-old and an 18-year-old, were about to leave after deer hunting when the 41-year-old was putting the rifle in the backseat of the truck.

LSO said the firearm discharged and went through the seat and hit the 18-year-old in the leg.

Deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet to the teen, before volunteer firefighters arrived and transported him to a Lincoln hospital.

LSO says the man underwent surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

We’re told there will not be any criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.