Advertisement

LSO: Man hospitalized following hunting accident

The Sheriff’s Office says the man has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is recovering following a hunting accident on Thursday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 p.m. in the area of 176th and Havelock in northeastern Lancaster County.

Deputies said two men, a 41-year-old and an 18-year-old, were about to leave after deer hunting when the 41-year-old was putting the rifle in the backseat of the truck.

LSO said the firearm discharged and went through the seat and hit the 18-year-old in the leg.

Deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet to the teen, before volunteer firefighters arrived and transported him to a Lincoln hospital.

LSO says the man underwent surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

We’re told there will not be any criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
Perrion D. Bluford
Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Latest News

Police say Severino Roque threatened to kill a Grand Island middle school principal.
Police: Grand Island man threatened to kill Barr principal
Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December
84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
Lincoln streets are wet, some completely covered with blowing snow