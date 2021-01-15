Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
Perrion D. Bluford
Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Latest News

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
Police say Severino Roque threatened to kill a Grand Island middle school principal.
Police: Grand Island man threatened to kill Barr principal
Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge