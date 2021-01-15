Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

A narrow majority of Americans (54%) say it would be better for the country for Trump to be removed from office; 45% say Trump should remain in office until his term ends Jan. 20. https://t.co/IE6C1yyPAc pic.twitter.com/BgtnPoSpSG — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) January 15, 2021

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.