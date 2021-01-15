Advertisement

Man arrested for child abuse after infant suffers serious head injury

Lofton Mug
Lofton Mug(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old after they believe he abused an infant causing bleeding on the brain of the child.

LPD said on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., hospital staff told police that a 3-month-old was brought to the hospital by its mother.

Police said the mother returned home and discovered the baby had a head injury after it was cared for by a family member.

Malcom Lofton, 20, was interviewed and discovered to be responsible for the injuries, police said.

The young child had injuries to the face and head, as well as bleeding on the brain. It is being treated for those injuries at an area hospital.

Lofton was arrested for felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
Perrion D. Bluford
Teen arrested after MDMA pills, pistol found during search

Latest News

Police say Severino Roque threatened to kill a Grand Island middle school principal.
Police: Grand Island man threatened to kill Barr principal
Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December
84th and A Streets in Lincoln. Photo taken at 11:30 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
Lincoln streets are wet, some completely covered with blowing snow