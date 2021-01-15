Man arrested for child abuse after infant suffers serious head injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old after they believe he abused an infant causing bleeding on the brain of the child.

LPD said on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., hospital staff told police that a 3-month-old was brought to the hospital by its mother.

Police said the mother returned home and discovered the baby had a head injury after it was cared for by a family member.

Malcom Lofton, 20, was interviewed and discovered to be responsible for the injuries, police said.

The young child had injuries to the face and head, as well as bleeding on the brain. It is being treated for those injuries at an area hospital.

Lofton was arrested for felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.