Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that's likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they'll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state's political districts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected slightly less money than expected in December.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax receipts of $436 million for the month, compared to the official estimates of $440 million.

Net sales-and-use and individual income tax collections were lower than projected, while net miscellaneous and corporate income taxes came in higher. Nebraska still has collected more revenue than expected in the current fiscal year that began on July 1.

The state reports net tax receipts of $2.869 billion, which is nearly 8% above the certified forecast of $2.659 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

