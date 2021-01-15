NSP vehicle struck by semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported that a patrol vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.

A trooper had arrived to assist with a crash on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha when a semi jackknifed and slid into the vehicle.

The trooper was still inside the vehicle and buckled up when the incident occurred. The trooper was not injured.

Extremely thankful that our Trooper was not injured when his unit was struck today between Lincoln and a Omaha.



He had just arrived to assist at another crash when a semi jackknifed and slid into his vehicle.



He was still inside the vehicle and was buckled up, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/ZE2jfGbhXJ — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 15, 2021

