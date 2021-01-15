NSP vehicle struck by semi
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported that a patrol vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.
A trooper had arrived to assist with a crash on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha when a semi jackknifed and slid into the vehicle.
The trooper was still inside the vehicle and buckled up when the incident occurred. The trooper was not injured.
Extremely thankful that our Trooper was not injured when his unit was struck today between Lincoln and a Omaha.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 15, 2021
He had just arrived to assist at another crash when a semi jackknifed and slid into his vehicle.
He was still inside the vehicle and was buckled up, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/ZE2jfGbhXJ
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.