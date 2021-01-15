Advertisement

NSP vehicle struck by semi

Nebraska State Patrol reported that a NSP vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.
Nebraska State Patrol reported that a NSP vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported that a patrol vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.

A trooper had arrived to assist with a crash on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha when a semi jackknifed and slid into the vehicle.

The trooper was still inside the vehicle and buckled up when the incident occurred. The trooper was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
A reminder of what official Lincoln Police cruisers look like.
LPD warns of car impersonating police officer

Latest News

Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Slightly warmer weather is expected on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 30s to near 50°.
Saturday Forecast: Not as cold and not as windy!
The Lancaster Event Center is calling on hunters and outdoors lovers to enjoy the first expo of...
Lancaster Event Center kicks off 2021 season with expo
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday. Jan. 15)
State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills
State Senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills