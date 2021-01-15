NU: Will Honas is back, Jonathan Rutledge is out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a busy week for for the Nebraska football team, and it’s only Thursday.

Will Honas announced he’s coming back to join the Blackshirts next season. Honas has appeared in 23 games for the Big Red. In 2020 he ranked second on the team with 57 tackles. Honas continues a trend of defensive starters opting to come back next season. Fellow Blackshirts Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, Jojo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt are also coming back. Ben Stille is the last multi-year starter on the defense who hasn’t made a decision. It is likely that he’ll return.

On the coaching side Nebraska has parted ways with Special Teams Analyst Jonathan Rutledge. Rutledge was only with the Big Red for one season, but this past season special teams struggled throughout. However, he is credited for the emergence of Connor Culp, who was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year.

