Advertisement

NU: Will Honas is back, Jonathan Rutledge is out

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a busy week for for the Nebraska football team, and it’s only Thursday.

Will Honas announced he’s coming back to join the Blackshirts next season. Honas has appeared in 23 games for the Big Red. In 2020 he ranked second on the team with 57 tackles. Honas continues a trend of defensive starters opting to come back next season. Fellow Blackshirts Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, Jojo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt are also coming back. Ben Stille is the last multi-year starter on the defense who hasn’t made a decision. It is likely that he’ll return.

On the coaching side Nebraska has parted ways with Special Teams Analyst Jonathan Rutledge. Rutledge was only with the Big Red for one season, but this past season special teams struggled throughout. However, he is credited for the emergence of Connor Culp, who was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Nebraska National Guard sending 230 personnel to Washington D.C.
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: MUDECAS Boys Semifinals
HIGHLIGHTS: MUDECAS Boys Semifinals
Will Honas is back, Jonathan Rutledge is out
Will Honas is back, Jonathan Rutledge is out
Below are the high school basketball scores for Thursday, January 14. By The Associated Press.
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs. Jan. 14)
Burroughs fell to David Taylor
Burroughs loses to Taylor