Sasse stresses dangerous intent behind Capitol attack

(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse issued a statement Friday after documents filed by Federal prosecutors shed light on the dangerous intentions behind some involved in the Capitol riot.

The Senator’s statement is as follows:

“Rage-peddlers are going to try to whitewash the attack on the Capitol, saying that a few bad apples got out of control. That’s wrong. Every American needs to understand what the Department of Justice has just made public: Investigators have strong evidence to suggest that some of the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol planned to kidnap and possibly assassinate the Vice President. These men weren’t drunks who got rowdy — they were terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power. They failed, but they came dangerously close to starting a bloody constitutional crisis. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The FBI is investigating widespread calls for violence across the country and every American has an obligation to lower the temperature.”

