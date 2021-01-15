Advertisement

Some Test Nebraska sites close for weather, sites open for holiday

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Some Test Nebraska sites will close temporarily or adjust their schedule Friday as a winter storm moves through the state. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are still encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Testing is expected to continue as normal on Monday, despite the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.  Should schedules need to be adjusted due to inclement weather, those registered will receive notification.

Testing continues to be crucial in the fight to limit COVID-19. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.

