Stille announces return for 2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The good news continues for the Nebraska defense as senior Ben Stille announced on Twitter that he will be coming back for the 2021 season. Stille is the sixth player on defense to announce that he will back for the Blackshirts next fall.

The Ashland, Nebraska native had 27 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

Blessed to take advantage of another year to compete with my brothers, coaches, and for the best fans in college football. #GBR pic.twitter.com/f0jhCzMryi — Ben Stille (@b_stille_) January 15, 2021

