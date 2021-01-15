Stille announces return for 2021 season
On Friday, Ben Stille made it official that he will be back for the Huskers next year
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The good news continues for the Nebraska defense as senior Ben Stille announced on Twitter that he will be coming back for the 2021 season. Stille is the sixth player on defense to announce that he will back for the Blackshirts next fall.
The Ashland, Nebraska native had 27 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 2020.
