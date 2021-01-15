Winter Deals Us A “Blow”...With High Winds And Snow...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blizzard conditions for much of the day on Friday will continue to slowly improve as we head into Friday night...

A powerful winter storm system that brought high winds to the entire state...and areas of snow to the eastern-third of Nebraska...will continue to lessen its grip on the local area as it slowly works its way east. Winds in excess of 50-to-60 mph earlier in the day will diminish as we move into Friday night...and any light, lingering snow will be ending as well. Winds will still gust over 40 mph at times Friday evening...and that means even while “falling” snow comes to an end...”blowing” snow will continue to be an issue for many of us. Please continue to be careful with any travel plans Friday night.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Friday night calls for light snow to end...but areas of blowing snow to continue late into the night. North-northwest winds of 25-to-45 mph in the evening will diminish to 15-to-30 mph late. Lows Friday night will fall into the lower 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s...along with a northwest wind of 10-to-20 mph. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday night with a few isolated rain-or-snow showers possible...lows dropping into the mid 20s with a northwest wind of 5-to-15 mph. On Sunday look for partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a few light rain-or-snow showers as highs reach the upper 30s-to-lower 40s. Northwest winds of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible.

