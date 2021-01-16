Centerpointe awarded grant for affordable homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Centerpointe has provided Nebraskans help with mental and physical health along with substance abuse for 48 years. Something more recently they’ve added is helping those with affordable living.

Centerpointe CEO Topher Hansen said, “They’ll have a lease when they come in the door and the point is we’re able to provide a safe affordable place for them to live.”

According to Hansen, 60% of his clients make less than $1,000 and 80% make just under $10,000.

“It’s critical to provide people affordable housing who are very low and fixed incomes,” Hansen said.

Centerpointe plans to do this with their proposed five-story facility that will include 32 affordable apartments. It’ll also have primary care, physical and mental health services and a pharmacy to help its clients.

It’ll get funding specifically from federal companies including the National Housing Trust Fund.

Executive director for Nebraska Housing Developers Association Matthew Cavanaugh said, “It’s the only program that is targeting specifically at the most vulnerable and lowest income populations.”

According to the national data, Nebraska is short 37,587 affordable homes for its people. Cavanaugh said more people need to invest in housing.

“There are far too many people in Nebraska, an increasing number of people who are spending more and more of their income just on housing,” Cavanaugh said.

Centerpointe will need $17.6 million for this project. Over 70% will come from federal programs, according to Hansen.

Hansen is confident Centerpointe will get the funding necessary by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.