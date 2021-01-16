Advertisement

Friday is the deadline for second round of stimulus checks

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday is the deadline for the second round of stimulus checks, meaning no more checks are being cut or sent. But if you haven’t gotten it , you aren’t out of luck. Millions of Americans are still waiting for the second round of stimulus money.

Some reasons for delays include a 2019 tax return which hasn’t been filled or processed, if you have a new bank account or have moved since your filing.

If you don’t receive a check by Friday, if you do qualify, financial advisors said you’ll need to file a 2020 federal income tax return.

“Making sure that you file your return for 2020 by April 15th 2021 if you haven’t gotten a check, then you will qualify through the recovery rebate credit,” said Tim Kulhanek a financial advisor with Stonebridge Insurance and Wealth Management.

Also, not everyone qualifies for the second round of checks. Income requirements include individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 will get the full $600. Stimulus check status’ can be seen here on the IRS website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitney M. Anderson & Dalton J. Faust
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest
Blizzard Warnings are in place across eastern Nebraska for Thursday night into the day on...
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions Friday
These are the contents of a moving truck that caught on fire last Wednesday. The family lost...
Legal community helps replace belongings lost in fire
Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine
A reminder of what official Lincoln Police cruisers look like.
LPD warns of car impersonating police officer

Latest News

Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Lancaster Event Center opens 2021 with expo
Slightly warmer weather is expected on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 30s to near 50°.
Saturday Forecast: Not as cold and not as windy!
The Lancaster Event Center is calling on hunters and outdoors lovers to enjoy the first expo of...
Lancaster Event Center kicks off 2021 season with expo
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday. Jan. 15)
State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills
State Senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills