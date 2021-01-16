Friday is the deadline for second round of stimulus checks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday is the deadline for the second round of stimulus checks, meaning no more checks are being cut or sent. But if you haven’t gotten it , you aren’t out of luck. Millions of Americans are still waiting for the second round of stimulus money.

Some reasons for delays include a 2019 tax return which hasn’t been filled or processed, if you have a new bank account or have moved since your filing.

If you don’t receive a check by Friday, if you do qualify, financial advisors said you’ll need to file a 2020 federal income tax return.

“Making sure that you file your return for 2020 by April 15th 2021 if you haven’t gotten a check, then you will qualify through the recovery rebate credit,” said Tim Kulhanek a financial advisor with Stonebridge Insurance and Wealth Management.

Also, not everyone qualifies for the second round of checks. Income requirements include individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 will get the full $600. Stimulus check status’ can be seen here on the IRS website.

