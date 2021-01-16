HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday. Jan. 15)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Below are the high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 15. By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45

Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30

Bayard 52, Hemingford 50

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT

Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30

Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41

Bertrand 42, Southwest 40

Blue Hill 59, Red Cloud 21

Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22

CWC 65, Boyd County 41

Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34

Chadron 51, Alliance 27

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 50

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39

Gothenburg 50, Chase County 38

Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hemingford 51, Bayard 43

Hershey 55, Valentine 32

Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42

Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32

Leyton 39, Potter-Dix 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25

McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27

Morrill 56, Minatare 5

North Central 55, Twin Loup 20

North Platte 67, Lexington 31

Osceola 42, Giltner 23

Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Paxton 50, Wallace 46

Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42

Sandhills/Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51

Sidney 49, Ogallala 39

Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34

South Loup 61, Maxwell 21

Sutton 55, Thayer Central 50

Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47

