HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday. Jan. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Below are the high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 15. By The Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45
Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30
Bayard 52, Hemingford 50
Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9
Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47
Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52
Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT
Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30
Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41
Bertrand 42, Southwest 40
Blue Hill 59, Red Cloud 21
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22
CWC 65, Boyd County 41
Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34
Chadron 51, Alliance 27
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 50
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39
Gothenburg 50, Chase County 38
Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37
Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Hemingford 51, Bayard 43
Hershey 55, Valentine 32
Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42
Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32
Leyton 39, Potter-Dix 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27
Morrill 56, Minatare 5
North Central 55, Twin Loup 20
North Platte 67, Lexington 31
Osceola 42, Giltner 23
Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Paxton 50, Wallace 46
Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42
Sandhills/Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51
Sidney 49, Ogallala 39
Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34
South Loup 61, Maxwell 21
Sutton 55, Thayer Central 50
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.