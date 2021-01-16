Lancaster Event Center kicks off 2021 season with expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Event Center has been open on and off for six of the last 10 months. Friday, the Center is opened their doors for the first time since November. They’re calling on hunters and outdoors lovers to enjoy the first expo of the indoor season.

“It is exciting to see everybody come back out,” said Amy Dickerson, Managing Director.

Outdoors people are checking out the three-day Nebraska Deer and Game expo, which runs through Sunday. This show kicks off the Event Center’s indoor season.

“This is really our first indoor show during COVID, and so we’ve been working really hard with the health department, and we’ve got a really safe environment,” said Dickerson “As safe as we can get it.”

Those safety measures include face masks, distanced booths and utilizing a variety of rooms instead of just one pavilion.

“There’s just all kinds of stuff to do we also have a kids zone.. monster shed contest, 3D archery tournament,” said Chris Edwards.

Edwards is with the Expo. He said this event is important. Both to get people out of the house and for the vendors.

“So with all the shut downs they haven’t been able to be at these shows and it’s seriously affecting them financially, so getting back out and supporting those small businesses that this is their way of life this is how they survive,” said Edwards.

“People just need to bring their face covering and if they don’t have one we have a free one at the door if they need one,” said Dickerson. “Come out and check lots of vendors lots of contests.. if you’re into hunting and game this is a weekend to come out.”

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did a walk around with staff on Friday before the show stared, ensuring people’s safety.

Tickets are still available, but are limited and are on a timed entry system.

