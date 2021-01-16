Advertisement

Lincoln East wins HAC Wrestling Championship

Lincoln East wrestlers pose for a picture following their first-place finish at the HAC Championships.(Courtesy: @EastWrestling)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four Lincoln East wrestlers won gold medals to help the Spartans win the HAC Wrestling championship on Saturday. Brandon Baustert, Keith Smith, Nic Swift, and Gabe Turman all earned first-place finishes at Kearney High School. Baustert, who’s ranked #1 in the state in his weight division, remained undefeated this season.

The Spartans finished 206 team points to hold off Kearney (189) and Norfolk (174). Lincoln Southwest finished in fourth place.

Other local individual winners include Lincoln Southwest’s Noah Spriek (220 lbs) and John Friendt of Lincoln Southeast (195 lbs). Grand Island had a trio of winners in Blake Cushing, Brody Arrants, and Michael Isele.

