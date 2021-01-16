LPD responds to crash on Highway 2 and 48th Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a two-car crash on Highway 2 and 48th Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to LPD, a red Chevy pickup and a sedan collided near the area. While multiple individuals were transported to the hospital, no significant injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

