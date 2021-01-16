Advertisement

LPD responds to disturbance near south Folsom Street

(AP)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 1600 block of s. Folsom Street. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to LPD, a male in his 40′s was screaming for help due to a mental health or chemical episode. The individual was armed with a knife. LPD officers attempted to calm the individual down and negotiate a peaceful resolution, but failed to do so.

The individual was then successfully subdued and captured, with no significant injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

