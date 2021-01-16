MUDECAS Finals in Beatrice
On Saturday, both the girls and boys finals took place in historic MUDECAS basketball tournament
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It needed a weather postponement, but the MUDECAS finals were played on Saturday at Beatrice City Auditorium. The girls finals were postponed on Friday night, giving fans four finals on Saturday. Highlights and scores will be aired during 10/11 NOW newscasts on Saturday.
