Nebraska drops home gymnastics meet to Illinois

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team fell in the season opener to Illinois
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team fell to Illinois on Friday night
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team fell to Illinois on Friday night(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) -The No. 20 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) dropped a non-conference meet to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center by a score of 195.475-193.400. Nebraska’s freshmen performed well in their first collegiate meet, as Chloé Lorange won the all-around title.

