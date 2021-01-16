Nebraska drops home gymnastics meet to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) -The No. 20 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) dropped a non-conference meet to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center by a score of 195.475-193.400. Nebraska’s freshmen performed well in their first collegiate meet, as Chloé Lorange won the all-around title.

