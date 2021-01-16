Saturday Forecast: Not as cold and not as windy!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After much of the state has been hammered with high winds over the past few days and blizzard conditions on Friday, much improved weather is expected as we head into the upcoming weekend. While the weather will be nicer, it won’t be without it’s kinks as we’ll still be dealing with some winds and perhaps a spotty shower or two.

Strong winds are expected will continue to decrease Friday night and into Saturday morning across eastern Nebraska. Into Saturday afternoon though as a weak system passes through the area, winds are expected to pick up again. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, northwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH with some wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH will be possible. Stronger winds are expected across central and western Nebraska, where wind gusts could reach between 30 and 40 MPH at times.

Winds on Saturday morning should be fairly light, but northwest winds will increase into the afternoon as a weak system passes through the area. (KOLN)

Temperatures should be a bit warmer for most of us as we start the weekend. Look for highs ranging from the mid 30s to upper 40s across the state with the coolest readings in the east where there will be fresh snow on the ground and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Slightly warmer weather is expected on Saturday with highs ranging from the low 30s to near 50°. (KOLN)

The blustery northwest winds will likely make it feel a bit cooler in the afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and 30s for most of the state.

Wind chills should sit in the 20s and 30s on Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

The weak disturbance that will kick up the wind on Saturday will also help bring in variable cloudiness on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies for most - though there will be some sunshine at times on Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through most of Saturday with mainly dry weather expected. (KOLN)

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with partly sunny skies across the state and temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s with the coolest readings in the east. Lincoln should see a high around 40° with blustery northwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH. For the most part, above average temperatures are expected through the week next week with our warmest day coming on Wednesday. Keep an eye on the forecast for late next week and into the following weekend as colder temperatures and snow chances look to return to the forecast.

Mainly above average temperatures are expected over the next week with some scattered chances for light rain or snow. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.